OH Lt. Gov. Calls for Sen. Sherrod Brown to Resign Over Abuse Filings

Ohio’s Republican lieutenant governor renewed her call for Sen. Sherrod Brown to resign in the wake of court records that purport alleged spousal abuse and at least one restraining order filed against him by his now-ex-wife.

Ed Henry reported that Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor leads a “#MeToo”-type group that has been pressing for Brown (D-Ohio) to be held accountable, as the Democratic #MeToo proponents have called for similar actions in relation to allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

My statement on the allegations against @SenSherrodBrown : pic.twitter.com/QrtsOSfxyG — Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) September 14, 2018

“[Democrats] are OK with certain things as long as it’s defending the right person,” Taylor said, adding that it is hypocritical for Brown to fight against Kavanaugh’s nomination. – READ MORE