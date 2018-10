Democrat Cindy Axne, Who Is Running For Iowa’s 3rd District Seat In The U.s. House Of Representatives, On Thursday Avoided Answering Whether She Would Vote To Impeach President Donald Trump If Democrats Take The House.

During the Iowa Press Debate, Axne was asked point-blank: “If you are elected and Democrats take the majority, there may be an effort to impeach President Trump. Would you vote to impeach the President?”

“I don’t have an answer for that at this time,” she said. – READ MORE