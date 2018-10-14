2020 WATCH: Kamala Harris to campaign in Iowa for first time

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will campaign in Iowa for the first time later this month, increasing speculation that she could be preparing for a possible 2020 presidential run, according to multiple reports.

The Democrat is expected to campaign on Oct. 22-23 in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, with other events likely to be added, Politico reported.

Harris’s trip will come after her visit to South Carolina, an early-voting state and the first Southern state to hold a primary during the primary season.

Harris has raised more than $5 million this year for party candidates and said recently that she would “take a look” at a possible 2020 presidential run following November’s midterm elections.- READ MORE