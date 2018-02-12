The Official Portrait of Michelle Obama Looks Nothing Like Michelle Obama

Who in the hell sat for the portrait of Michelle Obama?

It certainly looks nothing like Michelle Obama.

Not even close.

No anger.

No snark.

No glare.

No Michelle.

Was this some kind of grade school art contest?

Mrs Obama and artist Amy Sherald, unveil the former First Lady’s portrait at the @smithsonian. pic.twitter.com/V8geowljA5 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 12, 2018

Former Pres Obama congratulates artist Amy Sherald for capturing the "hotness" of his wife in her portrait. pic.twitter.com/3O9rc6XsV8 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 12, 2018