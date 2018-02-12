Corey Lewandowski: There’s a Reason Dems Put Classified, ‘Partisan’ Information in Their Memo (VIDEO)

.@CLewandowski_: “Democrats specifically put information in this memo that they knew the White House could not sign off on because of national security reasons.” pic.twitter.com/xR19ljbSKq — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 10, 2018

In rebuttal to claims from congressional Democrats that President Donald Trump ruled against releasing their memo last week for political purposes, the president’s former campaign manager has accused Democrats of intentionally including classified information in that memo to prevent Trump from even releasing it in the first place.

“Democrats specifically put information in this memo that they knew the White House could not sign off on because of national security reasons,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Saturday on Fox News.

He added that the memo is therefore “strictly partisan” and “classified,” and thus “cannot be released.”

“Adam Schiff and others in the Democratic Party want to put the White House in a position of knowing the information that’s in the memo that they sent over cannot be released for national security reasons,” he continued, referring to the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, who drafted the Democrats’ memo. – READ MORE

President Trump on Saturday defended his decision to send the Democrats’ memo on the Russia probe back for edits — accusing them of playing politics for submitting a document laden with “sources and methods” too sensitive to make public.

“The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency,” Trump tweeted early Saturday morning. “Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!”

The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency. Told them to re-do and send back in proper form! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Trump’s remarks came a day after the White House notified the House Intelligence Committee that the president was “unable” to declassify the memo, citing national security concerns.

In a letter to the committee, White House counsel Don McGahn said the memo contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages” and asks the committee to revise it with the help of the Justice Department. – READ MORE