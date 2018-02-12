Tim Tebow Speaks Out About a Possible Career in the XFL

In an interview last week with Sports Illustrated reporter Jimmy Traina, Tebow — who is now pursuing a professional baseball career — was asked about whether he might want to play in the XFL.

“When Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL, everyone on Twitter wanted you and Johnny Manziel in the league,” Traina said, referring to the former Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Were you aware of that?”

Tebow responded that he was indeed aware of at least some of the speculation.

“On his conference call, McMahon said you’d be welcome in the league. Have you thought about seeing what happens when that league launches?” Traina asked.

“That’s very nice of him, but 2020 is a long way from now,” he said. “I’m focused on today, I’m focused on spring training and a lot of things before that. I’m not even close to thinking about that right now.”

Explaining that his response was neither a definite “no” nor a certain “yes,” Tebow went on to indicate that he he has “no idea” if he will play football in the XFL. – READ MORE

On Thursday afternoon, WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon announced he is bringing the XFL back and is “going to give the game of football back to the fans.”

The announcement of the return comes just as an NFL season comes to an end that has been filled with political drama and criticism from President Donald Trump over protests during the national anthem.

“People don’t want social and political issues coming into play when they are trying to be entertained. We want someone who wants to take a knee to do their version of that on their personal time,” McMahon said.

Any player with a criminal record will not be eligible for the XFL. This means players such as Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will not be able to play in the league:

“We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are. If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime, you aren’t playing in this league.” – READ MORE