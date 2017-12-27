‘The Office’s’ Jenna Fischer blasted over incorrect GOP tax bill tweet

On Saturday, actress Jenna Fischer tweeted the following:

I can't stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes…something they shouldn't have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes. #ugh — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 23, 2017

Fischer’s assertion is untrue.

Here are the facts. The educator expense deduction, which was pioneered by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in 2002, allows teachers to deduct “up to $250 of any un-reimbursed expenses for books, supplies, equipment, etc. that you use in the classroom as an above-the-line deduction on your tax return,” reports Intuit.

According to The New York Times, however, “the deduction — which reduces taxable income, rather than providing a dollar-for-dollar credit in a tax bill — does not yield a large return for its recipients. The most a teacher could recoup is $100, and most see a return of about $40, a small fraction of the $500 to $600 that surveys have estimated teachers spend a year.”

As of publication, Fischer has neither clarified nor deleted her tweets. The first erroneous tweet has gotten 221,000 “likes,” and has been retweeted 65,400 times. The second tweet has gotten nearly 6,000 “likes,” and has been retweeted 716 times. – READ MORE

