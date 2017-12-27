Trump RIPS FBI, Deputy Director McCabe In Fresh Tweetstorm

Over the weekend, President Trump couldn’t lay off Twitter. Instead, he decided to slam the FBI for its investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. He began with a series of attacks on deputy director Andrew McCabe, and concluded with an attack on the so-called Steele Dossier, a compilation of apparent truths and half-baked fiction that may have served as the underlying reason behind the FBI’s original investigation.

.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

There’s little question that McCabe has been compromised — and there’s a good case he should recuse himself from the case. McCabe’s wife did indeed run for a state senate seat in Virginia, supported heavily with Democratic money; McCabe may have been specifically referenced in texts by Peter Strzok, an FBI investigator who suggested that he had an “insurance policy” against Trump’s win. Here was the content of that text. – READ MORE

