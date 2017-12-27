True Pundit

Trump RIPS FBI, Deputy Director McCabe In Fresh Tweetstorm

Over the weekend, President Trump couldn’t lay off Twitter. Instead, he decided to slam the FBI for its investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. He began with a series of attacks on deputy director Andrew McCabe, and concluded with an attack on the so-called Steele Dossier, a compilation of apparent truths and half-baked fiction that may have served as the underlying reason behind the FBI’s original investigation.

There’s little question that McCabe has been compromised — and there’s a good case he should recuse himself from the case. McCabe’s wife did indeed run for a state senate seat in Virginia, supported heavily with Democratic money; McCabe may have been specifically referenced in texts by Peter Strzok, an FBI investigator who suggested that he had an “insurance policy” against Trump’s win. Here was the content of that text. – READ MORE

