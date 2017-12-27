CNN Host Hints Businesses May Use Bonuses to Scam Employees into Voting GOP

True Pundit

As Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s New Day, CNN host Alisyn Camerota at one point seemed to fret that businesses are planning to pay out bonuses after the tax cuts were passed as a way of making their employees grateful to Republicans for their pay increase and coax them to vote for the GOP — and that the ploy might succeed.

At 7:24 a.m., as Rep. Dingell complained that she wants President Donald Trump to do more on economic issues like infrastructure and health care, Camerota began setting up her next question.

The CNN host added:

CAMEROTA: Obviously, they could have done this before the tax overhaul was announced — they were sitting on profits — but they didn’t. They did it when the tax overhaul was announced, and I’m wondering if you — as a Democrat — are worried about the wind in their sails. People vote with their pocketbook — I don’t have to tell you this — so if you just get a $1,000 bonus, you’re voting for Donald Trump again.READ MORE

As Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell appeared as a guest on Tuesday's New Day, CNN host Alisyn Camerota at one point seemed to fret that businesses are planning to pay out bonuses after the tax cuts were passed as a way of making their employees grateful to Republicans for their pay increase and coax them…
