Of Course: Racist NYT Editorialist Also Wrote Tweets Attacking Men, Police

On Friday morning, our friend and Daily Caller editor Amber Athey uncovered the latest batch of embarrassing, old tweets from newly-hired New York Times editorial board member and resident racist Sarah Jeong in which she targeted men and police.

Athey explained that she did “[a] search for ‘cops’ and ‘police’ on Jeong’s Twitter reveals an extensive history of anti-cop sentiment and a lack of sympathy for police who are injured on the job” and she found quite the batch of results.

Concerning the male species, she tweeted on numerous occasions about wanting to kill men and quipped that all “bad men” should be killed even if that meant that every single male met their end.

Replying to Glitch’s Anil Dash, Jeong tweeted that “anyways my point is that we should kill all the men *prior* to removing the state from marriage as an institution.” Athey added that, during the last election season, Jeong simply tweeted: “fuck white women lol.” – READ MORE

