Hannity slams Acosta after heated exchange with Sanders: He’s the ‘king of lies’

Fox News host Sean Hannity targeted CNN’s Jim Acosta during the opening monologue of his show Thursday, calling the White House correspondent “the king of lies.”

Hannity said that while he would “be the first person to jump in and personally defend any journalist who was attacked anywhere in the country,” he said Americans also have the freedom of speech and the “duty” to call out “fake news.”

“The fact that the people of this country are so fed up with their bias, their lying, is not a call for violence at all,” Hannity said. “As a matter of fact, it’s actually freedom of speech and our duty to call out blatant lies, fake news for what it is. And it’s no surprise that you, the American people, no longer trust the so-called mainstream media.”

Hannity said that Acosta, who he referred to as “the king of lies” and the “king of fake news,” had attempted “to self-righteously seize the moral high ground” during a Thursday exchange with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a White House press briefing. –READ MORE

