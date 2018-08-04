Mark Levin: ‘Why Do The Press Hate The American People?’

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin had some strong words for the media during his appearance on Hannity.

Levin began by saying that “a lot has been said” about President Donald Trump‘s hostile rhetoric towards the press, specifically when he calls them the “enemy of the people,” telling Sean Hannity that he has a “different take.”

“Why do the press hate the American people?” Levin asked. “65 million people, give or take, voted for Donald Trump for president of the United States… various press outlets, reporters, hosts or their guests called millions and millions of Americans ‘Nazis,’ ‘racists,’ ‘deranged,’ ‘cultists,’ ‘deplorable,’ and even worse. How do the press in this country justify calling tens of millions of people such outrageous names?”

“The D.C. press corp today is the least professional press corp in my lifetime,” Levin continued. “They think their job is to make it impossible for the president to function, to sabotage him and to advance the cause of the rogue prosecutor by the name of Mueller.” – READ MORE

