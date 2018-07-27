Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Zero-Tolerance Policy on Spectrum of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Democratic-socialist Alexandria Ocasio-cortez Thinks President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” Enforcement Policy Is On The Spectrum Of “ethnic Cleansing.”

During an appearance on this week’s “In The Thick” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez, when speaking about the “Abolish ICE” movement that got momentum after her primary win over Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), said, “But we also have to ask ourselves the question: How much is this black-box detention necessary? And you look at these facilities—we’re caging women and children, we’re jumping to criminalize people…”

The podcast’s co-host then interjected: “Kinda like ethnic cleansing.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “I mean we’re on that spectrum, I would say.”

This is not the first time left-wing activists vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda have made sensational accusations about “ethnic cleansing.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1