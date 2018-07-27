New York AG Candidate: Time To Break Up Facebook And Google

New York attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout says it’s time to “explore breaking up” Facebook and Google under state and federal antitrust laws if she is elected.

Teachout, a Democrat, told a crowd outside the Manhattan office of the New York Daily News – the day after the paper fired half of its staff, that tech companies are to blame for dominating the advertising space, “drawing revenue from newspapers and publishers,” reports the Washington Post.

Downstairs from the @NYDailyNews newsroom, NY AG candidate Zephyr Teachout says she wants to work with other states to launch an anti-trust investigation into Google and Facebook, including how they affect local news. pic.twitter.com/i29yMH2yEE — Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) July 25, 2018

“As attorney general,” said Teachout, “I would work with my colleagues in other states to launch a major antitrust investigation to look into the ways in which Facebook and Google are wielding and may be abusing their duopoly powers.”

The Attorney General hopeful’s campaign pledge comes amid a national debate about competition and monopoly, as many – including President Trump, have set their sights on tech giants for unfair practices. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1