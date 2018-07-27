Liberal Chris Hayes: I’d Like to Cover Climate Change, But It’s a ‘Ratings Killer’

Liberal MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes admitted reality on Tuesday and tweeted that haranguing people about global warming is a “ratings killer.” This is the same man who once starred in an ad where he biked to work in order to save the planet. Now, he can’t be bothered.

After tweeting about the “disaster” that is climate change, he was called out for not doing stories his MSNBC show, All In. Hayes responded by lamenting how warming stories harm his ratings:

In another tweet, he responded to angry liberals by talking about “audience incentives” and “traffic stats.” – READ MORE

