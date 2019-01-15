Ocasio-Cortez questions Trump’s wealth after presidential swipe

President Trump clashed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, with the president publicly brushing off a reporter’s question about her criticisms toward him, and the freshman congresswoman firing back with a swipe at his personal wealth.

The back-and-forth started when Trump was asked Monday about Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently saying there is “no question” Trump is a racist.“Who cares?” Trump said of her comments, brushing off the question with a hand gesture.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter.

“I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin,” she tweeted, with a laughing emoji.

"I'd say we'd be taxing 70% of Trump's income, but he probably hasn't made more than $10 million in years—and that's the real reason he's hiding his taxes," she continued, adding a winking-face emoji.