Gillibrand to kickstart 2020 White House bid before weekend Iowa trip

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is expected to announce this week that she is forming an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The move would represent a formal step toward seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Gillibrand would join Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as the second Democratic senator to announce forming an exploratory committee.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also officially launched his White House bid on Saturday.

Plans for an announcement from Gillibrand this week were first reported by The Associated Press on Monday, which cited sources familiar with her plans.

CBS News reported Gillibrand would likely announce the formation of the exploratory committee during a scheduled appearance on “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.- READ MORE