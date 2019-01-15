Guess Which Holiday Elizabeth Warren Supports Renaming?

Democratic senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is not letting the backlash from Native American groups to her infamous “1/1024th Native” DNA test discourage her from weighing in on issues impacting the people with whom she’s claimed ancestry for decades. Just over a week after announcing that’s she’s officially throwing her hat in the ring for 2020, Warren managed to insert herself into New Hampshire’s congressional debate over reverse-colonizing Columbus Day with “Indigenous People’s Day.”

As reported by NH Journal political editor and CBS News contributor Michael Graham, New Hampshire Democrats started off the new legislative session this year by embracing pot and declaring war on firearms and Christopher Columbus.

Along with multiple pro-marijuana bills and a “largely-symbolic vote to ban firearms from the House chamber,” New Hampshire’s newly empowered Democrats on Wednesday “held hearings on a bill to remove Columbus Day from from the state’s official calendar and replace it with Indigenous People’s Day,” Graham reports, despite the failure of previous similar bills.

Asked by Concord Monitor News reporter Paul Steinhauser about her perspective on states replacing Columbus Day during her visit to New Hampshire last week, Warren was happy to make clear that she stood with “Indigenous People.” – READ MORE