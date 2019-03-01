Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at ‘dude’ who ‘creepily’ took photo of burger meal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lashed out at an anonymous shutterbug who “creepily” snapped a picture of her at a restaurant with an aide who was feasting on a juicy burger — an image that soon made the rounds on social media, as it was taken days after she questioned whether Americans needed to eat so much meat.

“Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” she tweeted.

The picture, posted by conservative social media strategist Caleb Hull, showed Ocasio-Cortez and Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti eating at an unidentified restaurant. Notably, Chakrabarti was munching on a burger, just days after Ocasio-Cortez had warned against eating too much of America’s favorite dish.

In talking up her Green New Deal, which had initially come with an FAQ that talked (presumably tongue-in-cheek) about “getting rid” of “farting cows” to help combat climate change, Ocasio-Cortez said on a TV appearance that Americans may need to eat fewer burgers. – READ MORE