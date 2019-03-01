WATCH: NRA Releases Video Targeting Socialist Politicians: They Think They Are The ‘Protected Class’

The National Rifle Association, fed-up with politicians, both Democrats and independents, championing socialism, released a video in which the NRA points out that those who wish to redistribute financial resources economically also wish to redistribute American freedoms, including guns.

The video begins by stating, “When elitist politicians refuse to stand and clap as our President declares that America will never be a socialist country, here is what they’re really saying: that they believe in the redistribution of your freedoms, to them. That only they deserve to feel safe and secure. We don’t. Because in the eyes of America’s socialist leaders they, and they alone, are the protected class.”

The NRA then named some names, from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to California Sen. Kamala Harris to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)- READ MORE