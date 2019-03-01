Nancy Pelosi Smacks Down Alexandria Ocasio Cortez: The Green New Deal Is ‘Not What We Hope To Achieve’

Speaker of the House (and lead Democrat) Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) fired back at her new colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday, openly criticizing Ocasio-Cortez’s legislative masterpiece, the “Green New Deal.”

Pelosi has been coy about her support for the GND (or lack thereof), calling the plan “enthusiastic” when it first debuted earlier in February, and has regularly distanced herself from Ocasio-Cortez — and she hasn’t tabled the Green New Deal for a vote, leaving it effectively dead as an answer to “climate change.”

This week, though, Pelosi unleashed her characteristic subtle criticism on Ocasio-Cortez and her partner in the Green New Deal, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), in an interview with a reporter from “Rolling Stone” magazine, who asked her why she had yet to allow House Democrats to dicuss the plan openly.

“The Green New Deal,” Pelosi said, goes “beyond our charge.” and “is not what we hope to achieve.”

“Now, in terms of the Green New Deal [as conceived], that goes beyond what our charge is. Our charge is about saving the planet,” Pelosi told RS. “They have in there things like single-payer and … what is it? Guaranteed income?”

An aide quickly added, “Guaranteed income, and then a jobs guarantee.”

“And then they have, I don’t know if it’s single-payer or Medicare for All,” Pelosi continued. “It’s kind of, like, a broader agenda. All good values, but nonetheless, not what we hope to achieve with this focused, determined, decision-making: You’re either for the planet or you are not. There is no ‘plan B’ for the planet. We have to preserve it, and it is in great jeopardy.”- READ MORE