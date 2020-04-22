Ocasio-Cortez: If You Want To ‘Reopen Economy,’ ‘March’ To White House And ‘Protest’ Trump

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in an Instagram Live video this week that if people want to reopen the economy that they should “march on over” to the White House and protest President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on Monday night in response to protesters demonstrating against governors whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in overreaching clampdowns on freedoms.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks also came as she faced backlash for cheering American job losses on Twitter earlier in the day.

“If you want your freedom, if you want to end the shutdown, then tell your president to make some damn tests and to support some state governments,” Ocasio-Cortez seethed. “This is outrageous. So, if you wanna make sure that we reopen the economy, why don’t you turn around, march on over to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and protest this president whose not supporting our governors and making sure that we get the tests, the medical equipment, the hospital funding, and the state and local funding, so that we can all get on with our lives.” – READ MORE

