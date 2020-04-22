Biden Would Shut Down Gun Stores Amid Pandemic, Surrogate Says (VIDEO)

Gun-control activist and Joe Biden surrogate Fred Guttenberg said the presumptive Democratic nominee would shut down gun stores in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guttenberg told the audience at a virtual town hall Monday that Trump was killing Americans by allowing gun stores to remain open, pointing to federal guidelines that labeled gun businesses “essential.”

“This decision by this administration is going to lead to additional people dying in this country,” Guttenberg said. “Joe Biden would not have called these essential businesses in the middle of a pandemic. It’s that simple. And so shame on the politicians who allowed this to happen. Shame on the businesses who are using this pandemic as a business sales opportunity.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --