Ayanna Pressley: Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus ‘Akin to War Crimes’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said on Monday that President Donald Trump’s management of the coronavirus outbreak is “akin to war crimes.”

Pressely and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives and leftist organizations held a virtual press conference on Facebook to slam the Trump administration and put forth their demands for what should be in the next coronavirus relief legislation.

“So as far as I’m concerned what’s happening with this administration, it’s akin to war crimes,” Pressley said. “Criminal negligence, science denial, a sluggish response.”

“And so we find ourselves in the position of playing catch up in the midst of a pandemic,” Pressley said. “Which is the last place you want to be in the midst of any public health crisis — certainly not a pandemic — is working from behind.”

“And we just have to reject any calls for a return to normal because that normal was what was slowly killing people,” Pressley said. – READ MORE

