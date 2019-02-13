Bloomingdales Forced To Apologize, Pull ‘Offensive’ T-Shirt After It Triggers Journalists

Legendary department store Bloomingdales has been forced to apologize and pull a T-shirt with the words “fake news” emblazoned on it, after the top triggered a number of journalists.
Allison Kaden, a reporter with a local news outlet in New York, snapped a photo of a mannequin wearing the offending shirt while inside a Bloomingdales store over the weekend, and she was immediately and irreparably scandalized.
“Hey @Bloomingdales,” Kaden wrote in a tweet that has since gone viral. “[T]his isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communties.”
— Allison Kaden (@akadennews) February 10, 2019
Other journalists, outraged that a department store would dare to sell a shirt ostensibly questioning the seriousness of their chosen field, joined in, demanding that Bloomingdales cease selling the offending shirt, lest the American public’s trust in the media be further eroded. It did not dawn on them, apparently, that complaining about a simple T-shirt might demonstrate a certain lack of confidence.
Bloomingdales immediately apologized in a statement also posted to Twitter, according to The Wrap.