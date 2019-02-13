Bloomingdales Forced To Apologize, Pull ‘Offensive’ T-Shirt After It Triggers Journalists

Legendary department store Bloomingdales has been forced to apologize and pull a T-shirt with the words “fake news” emblazoned on it, after the top triggered a number of journalists.

Allison Kaden, a reporter with a local news outlet in New York, snapped a photo of a mannequin wearing the offending shirt while inside a Bloomingdales store over the weekend, and she was immediately and irreparably scandalized.

“Hey @Bloomingdales,” Kaden wrote in a tweet that has since gone viral. “[T]his isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communties.”

Hey @Bloomingdales, this isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communties. pic.twitter.com/NedoHMAZfs — Allison Kaden (@akadennews) February 10, 2019