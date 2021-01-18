Ocasio-Cortez demands taxpayer dollars to ‘deradicalize’ white supremacists: ‘Their world will never exist’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says that taxpayer funds should be used to “deradicalize” white supremacists.

Speaking with supporters during a virtual town hall Friday night, Ocasio-Cortez blamed recent violence — including the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — on white supremacy.

“The white supremacist cause is futile, it’s nihilist — it will never be realized,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The path forward for all of us is a multiracial democracy that fights for the economic and civil rights of every American.”

She added of white supremacists, “Their world will never exist. That’s why we’re seeing violence right now.”

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking in response to a question about how Americans should respond to those who believe in conspiracy theories, but were not part of the violence at the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez warned that “this is a problem that doesn’t go away on Jan. 20,” and said it will require “many, many, many millions of hands” to help “pick up the pieces.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --