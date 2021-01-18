‘I Have Demanded The Resignations’ Of Cruz, Hawley, McCarthy: Ocasio-Cortez

Revving up her rhetoric, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has been rumored to be considering a run for New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s seat, announced she has issued a “demand” for the resignations of GOP senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, in the wake of the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Ocasio-Cortez intoned, “What we saw last week was not just a violent coup attempt, but we also saw a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of our country and a betrayal of the oath that we swear. And that is why I have demanded the resignations of senators (sic) Ted Cruz, senators (sic) Josh Hawley, Majority Leader, Republican Major— rather, Republican Minority Leader in the House McCarthy, Kevon McCarthy, along with many others, because this is not just about political opinion or partisanship. This was about the abandonment of our sworn oath.”

“For what?” she continued. “For personal ambition? For greater loyalty to a base?”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “I have demanded the resignations of Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.” pic.twitter.com/A3oLgjjDL8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s new “demands” follow her comments last week on Instagram in which she railed, “And so, I want to be clear to Senator Ted Cruz, you do not belong in the United States Senate. I want to be clear to Senator Josh Hawley, you do not belong in the United States Senate. You do not belong in any democratically elected seat when you don’t, when you do not believe that that election was even legitimate, according to your self-serving claims. So get out.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --