Ocasio-Cortez Condescends: Americans Should Refuse To Go Back To Work

Speaking on a new talk show that will premiere Wednesday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who receives an annual salary of $174,000 and whose remarks this month about the United States have engendered an incendiary response, urged Americans to refuse to go back to work once the economy begins to open up.

Vice TV, which will air “A Seat at the Table” along with Ocasio-Cortez’s commentary, reported, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a national work boycott. The congresswoman says Americans should refuse to go back to work.”

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly stated on the show, “When we talk about this idea of reopening society you know, only in America —does the president — when the president tweets about liberation — does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say no — we’re not going back to that,” according to the Washington Times. Ocasio-Cortez continued, “We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.”

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to President Trump’s series of tweets calling for the liberation of states that have been encumbered with stay-at-home orders and lockdowns. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --