Women’s March Demands Joe Biden Answer Questions About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

It appears presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won’t be able to hide from the sexual assault allegations against him much longer.

The Women’s March, which sprung up after President Donald Trump was elected in order to oppose his policies as sexist before he even took office, has called on Biden to address the sexual assault allegations against him. On March 25, Tara Reade, a former staffer in Biden’s Senate office, claimed the former vice president pinned her against a wall and groped her, even penetrated her with his fingers, back in 1993. At least some people who knew Reade said she told them about the incident when it happened, but so far the allegations have been largely swept under the rug by the mainstream media.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Women’s March official account demanded Biden answer for the allegations if he wants the support of women in 2020.

“Women are looking for leadership. If @joebiden wants to be a candidate that women can support, he needs to address the allegations about his behavior and clarify his policy on sexual assault, harassment, and consent,” the account tweeted, linking to a post by Now This News, a notoriously left-wing outlet. – READ MORE

