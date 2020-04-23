WHO director was a leader of a political group designated as a terrorist organization by US officials

World Health Organization Director Dr. Tedros is facing increased scrutiny over his ties to an organization that was designated as a terror group by US officials.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who goes by Dr. Tedros, was a leader of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a group that was designated as a terrorist organization by U.S. officials.

A memo from the Department of Homeland Security in 2014 details the background of the EPRDF.

The TPLF is a political group founded in 1975 in Ethiopia, as an opposition group. The TPLF engaged in prolonged armed conflict with the government of Ethiopia, which, along with other groups, it succeeded in overthrowing in 1991. The TPLF then joined the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), a political coalition that became the governing coalition in Ethiopia. The EPRDF continues to control the government of Ethiopia. The TPLF qualifies as a Tier III terrorist organization under INA section 212(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III) on the basis of its violent activities before it became part of the ruling coalition and the government of Ethiopia in May 1991.

In 2017, National Review called for the WHO to be defunded in part over Dr. Tedros ties to the terror group. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --