CNN’s Chris Cuomo Is Accused of Politicizing Alex Trebek’s Cancer Diagnosis

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been accused of politicizing “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The Media Research Center has called out Cuomo’s coverage of Trebek’s recent announcement of his sickness, saying the CNN host made “veiled references to President Trump” and “used the news to promote CNN’s empty slogan.”

In a time that is all about what is keeping us apart, we got tough news today about someone who has brought America together for decades. I don't care what your race, color, creed, gender, or bank account, you've watched Alex Trebek on Jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/t39bt8tRCM — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 7, 2019

MRC analyst Nicholas Fondacaro responded those comments by writing, in part, “Cuomo treats his show as a prosecutor’s argument and courtroom against President Trump” — and feels his “message to Trebek was no exception.”

He continued, “Seemingly every night, Cuomo uses his show to rail against the president with suggestions he’s tearing us apart and poisoning the dialogue with lies and misinformation. So, given that blatant history, it’s clear that Cuomo exploiting Trebek’s cancer diagnosis to score political points.” – MORE