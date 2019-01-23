 

Ocasio-Cortez calls for reparations: ‘Until America tells the truth about itself, we’re not going to heal’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is making her boldest pitch yet for her latest socialist pipe dream.

While speaking with activist Ta-Nehisi Coates on Monday at an event honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., the 29-year-old lawmaker appeared to be arguing for racial reparations in America.

“Until America tells the truth about itself, we’re not going to heal,” she said in a clip posted by Grabien’s Tom Elliott.

“When we tell the stories of the mistakes we have made in the past, economically speaking, when we talk about the issue of reparations, people think, you know, people think,” she rambled, clearly struggling to verbalize her thought.

“Reparations for slavery. But really, economically speaking, reparations are for the damage done by the New Deal and red lining,” she added. – READ MORE

