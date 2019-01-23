 

Cardi B to conservatives: ‘Admit that your president is f—in up this country’

Cardi B is blasting President Trump and conservatives, calling on them to acknowledge that the commander in chief is “f—in up this country.”

The “I Like It” rapper tweeted to her more than 4 million followers on Tuesday:

Cardi B’s Twitter post came just minutes after she responded to a tweet from a Daily Caller columnist who questioned the recent release of a NSFW music video for “Twerk” by hip hop duo City Girls and featuring the 26-year-old Bronx-born entertainer. – READ  MORE

