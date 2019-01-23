Cardi B to conservatives: ‘Admit that your president is f—in up this country’

Cardi B is blasting President Trump and conservatives, calling on them to acknowledge that the commander in chief is “f—in up this country.”

The “I Like It” rapper tweeted to her more than 4 million followers on Tuesday:

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Cardi B’s Twitter post came just minutes after she responded to a tweet from a Daily Caller columnist who questioned the recent release of a NSFW music video for “Twerk” by hip hop duo City Girls and featuring the 26-year-old Bronx-born entertainer. – READ MORE