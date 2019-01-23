Joe Biden: GOP Stole Florida and Georgia Governorships with ‘Voter ID Laws’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden Blamed Democrat Losses In Florida And Georgia’s 2018 Gubernatorial Races On Republican-driven Electoral Fraud Via “voter Id Laws” That “keep People From Being Able To Vote.”

Biden also linked President Donald Trump to “white supremacists” and the “forces of hate” that led to the murder of Martin Luther King in 1968.

Biden made his allegations during Monday's National Action Network's annual breakfast in Washington, DC.– an organization founded and run by MSNBC's Al Sharpton.