Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Radical Gun Ban, Champions Confiscation

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for banning all semi-automatic firearms on Thursday night after championing New Zealand’s radical new gun control measures, which includes government confiscation of nearly all semi-automatic firearms.
The 29-year-old congresswoman tweeted on Wednesday: “Sandy Hook happened 6 years ago and we can’t even get the Senate to hold a vote on universal background checks w/ #HR8. Christchurch happened, and within days New Zealand acted to get weapons of war out of the consumer market.”
Included in that tweet was a video of liberal New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the new gun control laws. – READ MORE