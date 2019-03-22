Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Radical Gun Ban, Champions Confiscation

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for banning all semi-automatic firearms on Thursday night after championing New Zealand’s radical new gun control measures, which includes government confiscation of nearly all semi-automatic firearms.

Sandy Hook happened 6 years ago and we can’t even get the Senate to hold a vote on universal background checks w/ #HR8.



Christchurch happened, and within days New Zealand acted to get weapons of war out of the consumer market.



This is what leadership looks like ⬇️ https://t.co/TcdR63anBt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

You know, instead of training children, teachers, houses of faith, & concertgoers to prep for being shot, we could just:



-Pass Universal Background checks (#HR8!)

-Disarm domestic abusers

-Mandate safe storage

-Ban bump stocks, semiautos, & high cap mags designed to kill people https://t.co/5SaLxEfYBT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 22, 2019

The 29-year-old congresswoman tweeted on Wednesday: “Sandy Hook happened 6 years ago and we can’t even get the Senate to hold a vote on universal background checks w/ #HR8. Christchurch happened, and within days New Zealand acted to get weapons of war out of the consumer market.”

Included in that tweet was a video of liberal New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the new gun control laws. – READ MORE