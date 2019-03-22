Washington state deputy was killed by illegal immigrant, ICE says

A road rage suspect who investigators say shot and killed a Washington state sheriff’s deputy and wounded a police officer earlier this week was in the U.S. illegally, federal authorities said Thursday.

In an email to Fox News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman Tanya Roman said 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. at Laredo, Texas, in April 2014 on a temporary agricultural worker visa.

Roman said ICE had no record of him leaving the United States or extending his visa after it expired.

Local police said Flores Del Toro lived in Ellensburg, a university city of 20,000 residents 100 miles east of Seattle in agriculturally rich central Washington.

Investigators say Flores Del Toro fatally shot 42-year-old Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson and wounded 22-year-old Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez Tuesday night after they attempted to stop his vehicle following a driving complaint. He allegedly emerged from his vehicle and opened fire on the officers after a short pursuit.