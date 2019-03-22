Pompeo says it’s ‘possible’ God planned Trump to save Jewish people

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that it is “possible” that President Trump is meant to save the Jewish people.

He made the comments during an interview in Jerusalem with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“As a Christian I certainly believe that’s possible,” Pompeo responded when asked whether Trump is a new Esther, who in the Bible convinced the king of Persia not to slaughter the Jewish people.

The CBN interview falls on Purim, a Jewish holiday that marks Esther’s story.

The CBN hosts in questioning Pompeo referred to Iran as the modern-day threat to the Jewish people. Trump last year withdrew the U.S. from the Iranian nuclear treaty and reimposed sanctions on the country. – READ MORE

