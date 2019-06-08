Ocasio-Cortez Admits Green New Deal Needs $10 Trillion or More to ‘Have a Shot’

“I think we really need to get to $10 trillion to have a shot,” the progressive firebrand said in response to a question from The Hill in the Capitol.

“I know it’s a ton,” she added. “I don’t think anyone wants to spend that amount of money. It’s not a fun number to say, I’m not excited to say we need to spend $10 trillion on climate, but … it’s just the fact of the scenario.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who helped popularize a set of principles known as the Green New Deal, said that of all the climate plans from the Democratic presidential candidates, she was most supportive of proposals from Gov. Jay Inslee (Wash.), which surpassed $5 trillion, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), which included a $2 trillion green manufacturing element.

She said she was also encouraged that 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden had put out a $5 trillion climate plan, though she criticized the former vice president's proposal for having less ambitious goals and timelines than others.