Twitter Bans Pro-Life Group Ads Unless Ultrasound Images Are Deleted

National pro-life leader Lila Rose announced that Twitter has again banned both of her accounts and that of her organization from all ads.

Rose’s organization Live Action has been battling the social media giant for several years over what it views as discrimination against the pro-life perspective.

More about it here: https://t.co/WlNRORq7w0 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 4, 2019

In June 2017, Live Action noted Twitter called its pro-life messages “offensive and inflammatory.”

"What exactly is Twitter calling so offensive and inflammatory?" the group asked. "Tweeting a picture of a child developing in the womb and saying that we believe in the right to life. Or tweeting ultrasound images, like the ones that most expectant moms hang on their refrigerator doors."