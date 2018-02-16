‘FBI director needs to resign,’ Gov. Rick Scott says after FBI admits to failing to Florida School Shooter investigate tips

Gov. Rick Scott called on the FBI director to resign Friday after the bureau admitted that it failed to investigate a tip in January about the Parkland school shooting suspect.

“The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable,” Scott said in a statement. “The FBI has admitted that they were contacted last month by a person who called to inform them of Cruz’s ‘desire to kill people,’ and ‘the potential of him conducting a school shooting.’

“Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it. An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain. The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen, and an apology will never give them the answers they desperately need.”

Cruz, 19, faces 17 counts of premeditated murder in connection with the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The FBI confirmed Friday that a tipster who was close to Cruz called the FBI on Jan. 5 and provided information about Cruz’s guns, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts.

FBI officials said the caller expressed concerns Cruz could attack a school.

The FBI was also notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted by a “Nikolas Cruz” last year.

