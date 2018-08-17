Trump says Cuomo ‘having a total meltdown’ after gov’s earlier remark that America ‘was never that great’

President Trump fired back at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Wednesday, saying the Democrat was having “a total meltdown” after he declared at an earlier bill-signing that America “was never that great.”

The Democrat made the seemingly off-hand comment as part of his rebuke of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan during the event in New York. But the line drew gasps from the crowd.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said.

“WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT.” Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

In response to the remark, Trump tweeted, “Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!” – READ MORE