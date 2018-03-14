Obama’s AG Eric Holder Has Meltdown After House Declares No Trump-Russia Collusion

On Monday night, House Intelligence Committee Republicans announced they have found no evidence that President Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder lashed out at House Intelligence Committee Republicans, claiming that it was a “coverup” and that it is a “lasting stain on the reputation of what used to be a bipartisan Committee when it was run by Republican Rogers and Democrat Ruppersberger.” He concluded, “Politics beat a desire for the truth.”

Republican House Intell Comm shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job This is a coverup and a lasting stain on the reputation of what used to be a bipartisan Committee when it was run by Republican Rogers and Democrat Ruppersberger. Politics beat a desire for the truth — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 13, 2018

Holder was referring to Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who were the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee during Obama’s time in office and were known for their bipartisanship. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1