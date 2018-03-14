Trump Names First Woman CIA Chief; Dems & ACLU Immediately SLAM Her

On Tuesday, President Trump shook up his administration once again through a high-profile firing and a pair of nominations, one of which was historic. Trump abruptly removed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday and announced that his replacement would be CIA Chief Mike Pompeo. To fill Pompeo’s position, the president nominated what would be the first woman to ever to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel.

While Republicans have generally praised Trump’s choice of Haspel, a decorated veteran of the agency, citing her 30+ years of service, including serving as deputy director of the agency for the last year, Trump’s “historic milestone” was met with forceful pushback from the other side of the aisle. Key Democrats and the ACLU say she is “unsuitable” for the position because of her role in the war on terror at a “black site” in Thailand.

As USA Today puts it, Haspel “reportedly ran a secret prison in Thailand in 2002 where terrorism suspects were waterboarded and subjected to other so-called enhanced interrogations.” The ACLU’s deputy director in Washington, Christopher Anders, decried the “illegal and shameful” chapter, describing Haspel as having been “up to her eyeballs in torture.”

“She was up to her eyeballs in torture: both in running a secret torture prison in Thailand, and carrying out an order to cover up torture crimes by destroying videotapes,” said Anders. “One man held at the secret prison she ran was waterboarded 83 times, slammed against walls, sleep deprived, and locked in a coffin-like box. After she was promoted to a position back at CIA headquarters, she worked to destroy evidence of the torture crimes committed at the prison she ran.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1