Trump visits border wall prototypes in California as state is at ‘war’ with administration

President Trump on Tuesday will get a first-hand view of the border walls that were the centerpiece of his presidential campaign.

Trump will visit San Diego to inspect eight prototypes of the “big, beautiful wall.”

But experts say Trump is literally walking into a political war zone with his visit. California Gov. Jerry Brown has said the state is at war with the Trump administration. On Monday, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, told a large media gathering that the president “is not welcome here.”

“He would be welcome as our president if he stopped his racism, if he stopped bidding people once and for all against each other, if he acted like a president, if he had a little decency,” Vargas said. “He has none of that so he’s not welcome here.”

The president arrives in San Diego Tuesday morning and will spend 40 minutes examining the different design features before flying to a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

California’s sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

As he flew to California, Trump took aim at the state’s sanctuary policies, calling them “illegal and unconstitutional.” – READ MORE

