ObamaCare enrollment portal breached, data of 75,000 compromised, officials say

The sensitive personal information of around 75,000 people was compromised last month after a government portal used to help people enroll in health plans through the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace was hacked, officials said Friday.

The breach of HealthCare.gov comes two weeks before that start of the annual six-week enrollment period for health coverage, the Washington Post reported.

Seema Verma, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said “open enrollment will not be negatively impacted.”

The agency first noticed problems Oct. 13 in the online enrollment portal available to agents and brokers. The breach was detected Thursday and federal authorities are conducting an investigation.