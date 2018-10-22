    True Pundit

    LOOK: Indiana Farmers Harvest 60-Acre ‘Thank You’ to Trump for Ethanol Boost

    Some farmers in Indiana harvested a 60-acre thank you message to President Trump after he announced his decision to permit year-round sales of E15 gasoline.

    The president made the announcement earlier this month at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

    Bruce Buchanan, of Buchanan Family Farms, said Sunday on Fox & Friends that he and his fellow farmers wanted to express their gratitude to Trump in an “unusual way.”

    The result was a monstrous corn maze message that reads “Thanks Mr Trump For E15.”

    "We literally mechanically harvested the corn as we proceeded to spell out the letters in the maze," he said.

     

