LOOK: Indiana Farmers Harvest 60-Acre ‘Thank You’ to Trump for Ethanol Boost

Some farmers in Indiana harvested a 60-acre thank you message to President Trump after he announced his decision to permit year-round sales of E15 gasoline.

The president made the announcement earlier this month at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

How's this for a big "Thank You" to @POTUS for year-round #E15? Photo Is from Bruce Buchanan of Buchanan Farms in Fowler, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/nc0Wmszm8s — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) October 18, 2018

Bruce Buchanan, of Buchanan Family Farms, said Sunday on Fox & Friends that he and his fellow farmers wanted to express their gratitude to Trump in an “unusual way.”

The result was a monstrous corn maze message that reads “Thanks Mr Trump For E15.”

“We literally mechanically harvested the corn as we proceeded to spell out the letters in the maze,” he said. – READ MORE