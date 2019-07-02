A STRONG AMERICA

‘Obama Was Handed Nobel Peace Prize, but President Trump’s on His Way to Actually Earning One’ (VIDEO)

Speaking on Tuesday morning on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, strongly refuted the recent words of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Of President Donald Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this past weekend, Schumer declared to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “This was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy and American diplomatic history … in a long time. It’s reality-show foreign policy. He wants that photo op, he wants that little hit, and if anyone thinks this doesn’t hurt America in the short term,” he added, “in the long run, they’re sadly mistaken.”

“Well, it wasn’t, of course,” Conway said on Tuesday morning. “President Obama was handed the Nobel Peace Prize [in 2009], but President Trump’s on his way to actually earning one.”

“And that’s because he has an obligation to at least meet with leaders and speak to other countries and try to bring peace where he can and really to reduce the nuclear capabilities while sanctions continue.”

She continued, “He’s made very clear — he’s made very clear to Chairman Kim himself, sanctions will continue on your country. But look at what could happen — the economic development of the prosperity for your own people, if you would simply work with us to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.” – READ MORE