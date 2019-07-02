Boston’s ‘Straight Pride Parade’ Organizers Receive Mysterious Envelopes

Multiple members of the group behind Boston’s first “Straight Pride Parade” received mysterious envelopes in the mail Monday, prompting the hazmat unit to shut down a street and the FBI and state police to launch an investigation. When the envelopes were finally opened, authorities found a “sand-like substance” that turned out to be glitter, along with a handwritten letter.

According to CNN, at least three of the members of Super Fun Happy America, the group which successfully petitioned the reluctant city council to approve a parade to celebrate “Straight Pride” on August 31, received envelopes without return addresses.

One of the organizers, Samson Racioppi, told CNN that he called police after finding the envelope in his mailbox at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. He quickly contacted authorities and other organizers to warn them to check their mail. At least two others, including the group’s vice president Mark Sahady, likewise received the suspicious envelopes.

“Sahady told CNN that he called police after receiving an envelope that appeared to be filled with a sand-like substance,” CNN reports. “Sahady said he was later told by an officer that the envelope contained glitter and a handwritten letter.” – READ MORE