Report: Ocasio-Cortez Screamed at Law Enforcement in ‘Threatening Manner’ During Migrant Shelter Visit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) toured migrant detention facilities Monday and tweeted her findings, accusing Customs and Border Protection officers of acting “physically and sexually” threatening towards her.

AOC insisted that detainees were forced to drink out of toilets. Other reports are surfacing, claiming that the New York lawmaker “screamed” at law enforcement agents in a “threatening manner” during the visit.

SCOOP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it. — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

13 other House Democrats as well as their aides were in the room. I'm told only Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reacted in this manner. https://t.co/XdH5Fpru0z — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

“13 other House Democrats as well as their aides were in the room. I’m told only Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reacted in this manner,” she added. – READ MORE