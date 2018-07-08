WATCH: Obama Voter Turned Gun-Lover, Black Woman Reveals What Really Drove Her To Vote Trump

Antonia Okafor. She’s a young African-American woman who voted for Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012.

Fast forward to 2018: She’s now a gun-toting, Donald Trump-supporting conservative.

So what changed? According to her, she just acquired some good old fashioned common sense.

In a video for The Daily Signal, Okafor gave some insight into her journey from the left to the right.

“I’m Antonia Okafor and I am a former two-time Obama voter and Democrat,” she said. “How does that happen? Basically common sense.”

“Realizing that the values that I grew up with, that my family instilled in me — working hard, personal responsibility, education being one of the greatest equalizers and then a gun also being one of the greatest equalizers as well,” Okafor continued. “Realizing that those things are conservative and not realizing I really was identifying as a Democrat just because I felt, as a woman, or as a black person, that I had to be.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1